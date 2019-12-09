Free parking for Christmas shoppers on 'busiest day' in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Shoppers are being given a special Christmas gift of free parking in all Warwick District Council car parks in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth on Saturday December 21.

On what is predicted to be the busiest shopping day of the year, the Council is hoping to entice local people to head to the district’s town centres to make their last minute purchases, spend time browsing the many independent shops and enjoy some Christmas cheer in the cafes, bars and restaurants.

The free parking will be available from 8am until midnight on Saturday 21 December in all of the off street car parks which are operated by the Council, this includes St Peter’s and Covent Garden multi-storey and surface car parks in Leamington, St Nicholas Park and West Rock in Warwick and Abbey End in Kenilworth.

The offer does not apply to on-street parking which is managed by Warwickshire County Council.

The Royal Priors shopping centre will also be offering free parking during its late night shopping opening on Thursday December 19 from 5pm to 8pm and on Saturday December 21 from 7am to 7pm.

Those coming into Leamington town centre by car are also being encouraged to take advantage of the free parking available at the Warwick District Council offices at Riverside House, Milverton Hill between 8am and 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays every weekend of the year.

The Chairman of Warwick District Council Councillor George Illingworth commented;

“As Christmas approaches it’s more important than ever to support our local businesses. We are lucky to have such a great range of shops and small businesses in our town centres stocking an excellent variety of gifts and a wealth of eateries to suit every pocket, taste and occasion.

"Please do take advantage of the free parking available to visit your local high-street this festive season.”

The director of BID Leamington Stephanie Kerr added: “We welcome this gesture and are sure that customers and businesses will appreciate it also.

"We are also very pleased to see the investment in new parking machines that has been made by Warwick District Council, as well as the provision of free weekend parking at their Leamington headquarters on Milverton Hill.

"Supporting this, throughout the busy Christmas trading period Leamington’s ‘Parking Angels’ will be working with WDC rangers to help direct and delight people, to ensure the beautiful shopping experience here in Leamington is as magical as ever”.

For more information on car-parking during the festive period visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/parking