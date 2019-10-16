Free access at leisure centres in Warwick district for over 65s next week

Over 65s across Warwick district including Leamington and Warwick are being invited to get active for free next week.

Everyone Active is offering everyone aged 65 and over free gym or senior swim sessions at its leisure centres from Monday (Octboer 28) until Friday (November 1), with the aim of supporting older members of the community to get active and improve their health and wellbeing.

Everyone Active's Age is just a Number campaign poster

The free sessions are being offered in response to research commissioned by the local leisure operator, which revealed that more than three quarters (78 per cent) of over-65s do not hit the recommended weekly exercise targets advised by the NHS.

To help more people achieve these targets, Everyone Active is opening the doors to its gyms at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, Castle Farm Recreational Centre, Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre, Abbey Fields Swimming Pool and Hatton Swimming Pool from 10am to 4pm for five days next week.

It is also offering its Senior Swim sessions for free during this time.

Those wanting to make the most of the offer can register by visiting www.everyoneactive.com/AgeIsJustANumber

David Bibby, managing director for Everyone Active, said: “This research proves there is still a lot of work needed to improve activity levels among people aged 65 and over in the local community.

“It’s our aim to create friendly, welcoming environments that motivate people of all ages to get active. I would urge older generations to take the opportunity to visit our centres free of charge and discover all different ways they can enjoy getting active.”

The leisure operator is also on the search for a ‘face of older people’s activity’.

It is on a quest to find an individual who proves gyms, swimming pools and everything in between are there for people of all ages to enjoy.

For more information use the link above.

The research poll was carried out with more than 1,000 people from across the country aged 65 and over.

The NHS guidelines include 150 minutes of aerobic exercise and two days of strength exercises. They are based on adults aged 65 or older who are generally fit and have no health conditions that limit their mobility. For more information, visit https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/exercise/physical-activity-guidelines-older-adults/