Fourth person arrested in connection with Leamington stabbing

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Leamington.

On Friday (Januray 17) police announced that they made a further arrest in connection with the incident which happened in Tachbrook Road on Wednesday (January 15).

The scene of the incident on Tachbrook Road. Photo by Tristan Potter / SWNS

An 18-year-old man from Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He remains in police custody.

This takes the total number of arrests to four at this time.

A 33-year-old man from Leamington has been released on police bail.

A 17-year-old boy from Coventry remains in custody.

The 18-year-old man injured in the incident is also under arrest and remains in police custody in hospital.