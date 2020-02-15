Four people taken to hospital after 'large-scale violent disorder' in Ryton

Four people have been taken to hospital after a 'large-scale violent disorder' in Ryton.

Police were called to Ryton on Dunsmore at around 3.20pm on Saturday (February 15) to a report that a number of people were fighting at the Sports Connexion arena in Leamington Road.

Four people have been taken to hospital with injuries. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

While no arrests have been made, officers are working to identify those involved and are appealing for information from the public.

Superintendent Pete Hill from Warwickshire Police said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for members of the public who were at the arena at Sports Connexion this afternoon and witnessed this large-scale violent disorder.

“We will not tolerate incidents of this nature and are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area while officers continue to conduct their enquiries.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has video footage of the incident or has information that could help with our investigation to please get in touch.

“Following consultation with the police, the owner of Sports Connexion has agreed that tomorrow’s boxing event will not be going ahead."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 304 of February 15

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.