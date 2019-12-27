Four Leamington girls win special Rainbow gold awards

Four girls in Leamington have gone the extra mile in their community by earning their Rainbows' gold awards.

Thea Chown, Zahrah Keeping, Molly Ford and Lily May Philpotts received their awards at a special ceremony on Monday December 16 at St Marks Church, Rugby Road, Leamington, where the 10th Leamington Rainbows meet.

Thea Chown, Zahrah Keeping, Molly Ford and Lily May Philpotts receive their awards.

The gold awards are rarely given out and the Warwickshire county commissioner, Leamington commissioner and district commissioner were there to present the awards.

How do you earn a gold award?

In order to earn Gold you must complete six Theme Awards. In order to earn one Theme Award you must complete:

1) at least 1 Interest Badge from each of the six Themes (these are completed at home);

2) at least 1 x Skills Builder Badge from each of the 6 Themes (these are completed at Rainbows and are organised by the Rainbows leaders),

3) Then and only then, you qualify for a Theme Badge.

In the last 15 months Rainbows Leader Julie Brown, along with her mum and daughter who all run 10th Leamington Rainbows together, have arranged amongst other trips:

- Leamington Fire Station

- An Ambulance to visit the girls

- An overnight at Offchurch Village Hall

- An overnight PGL activity weekend in Swindon

- A Pets at Home visit

- Delivered Easter eggs to Warwick Hospital, children's ward

- Afternoon tea to raise money for Alzheimers

- Little Monkeys softplay

More information on the Gold Award: https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/what-we-do/our-badges-and-activities/badge-finder/guide-gold-award/

