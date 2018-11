Four fire crews at the the scene of a house fire this morning (Thursday) in Leamington.

At 10.14am an emergency call was received by a passer by reporting smoke issuing from a house on Tachbrook Road.

When the firefighters arrived they found the roof space was alight on arrival.

Crews used hose reels supplied from hydrants to extinguish the fire whilst wearing breathing apparatus.

All residents safely evacuated from the two storey house.

Crews were in at the scene for four hours.