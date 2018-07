Four fire crews were sent to the scene of a field fire in Barford.

At around 12.30pm today (July 25) Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call to a field fire in Hareway lane.

Four fire engines attended the scene they were from Gaydon, Leamington, Bidford and Kenilworth Fire Stations and a small fire unit also attended.

Firefighters have been working to extinguish a stubble and heath land fire which is approximately 80m by 100 m using beaters and hose reel.