Four arrested after drugs raid in Leamington

Four people were arrested in Leamington yesterday (Thursday February 1) as part of a police operation aimed at tackling the supply of drugs into the town.

Warwickshire Police executed a warrant at an address on Gordon Street where they arrested a 47-year-old man from Leamington, a 47-year-old woman from Leamington, a 21-year-old woman from Coventry and a 28-year-old man of no fixed abode.

All were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

During the raid, officers seized a substantial quantity of what is believed to be class A drugs, money and an electroshock weapon.

Inspector David Kettle, safer neighbourhood lead for the area, said: "This operation forms part of our ongoing drive to combat the alleged supply of drugs into Leamington from large cities.

"We are determined to bring to justice anyone profiting from drug supply and taking advantage of vulnerable people to assist them in their criminal activity.

"I would appeal to anyone with information about drugs or drug-related activity to contact Warwickshire Police."

Anyone with information about the supply of drugs should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org