Foundation set up in Warwick man’s memory has another successful year of fundraising

A cancer support foundation set up in memory of an “incredible young man” has marked its sixth year by holding a glamorous ball which raised more than £15,000 for the cause.

Mat Davis, 23, of Chase Meadow, died of an inoperable brain tumour in November 2012.

Despite his illness he had raised money for Cancer Research UK - having his legs shaved in 2009 and making a brave attempt to cycle from Land’s End to John o’ Groats just months before he spent his final days at the Myton Hospice in Warwick.

Such was the effect Mat had on many lives that loved ones and friends set up the Mat Davis Foundation to support in his memory.

A committee of four trustees – Jane Hood, Sonia Hood, Mat’s mother Jo Buckingham and Debbie Nwangwa run the foundation and organise events to aid fundraising.

They do this voluntary along with juggling their family lives and full time jobs.

The ball, held at The Stratford Manor Hotel in Stratford, was the fifth event of this type that the charity has held.

Jane said: “The trustees would like to send a heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended the ball and supported the event.

“The evening was a complete success and the ball managed to fundraise just under £16,000 for the Foundation.

“This year’s ball was like no other. What started off as 120 tickets to be sold quickly turned into an evening with 193 tickets sold.

“There was a full line up of entertainment including a magician, the gospel choir Crystal Productions, The Lounge a jazz band , contemporary dancer Evie Cummings and singer Neil Lole.

“The foundation were overwhelmed with the generosity of local businesses that helped by donating raffle and auction prizes or just supporting us with their service free of charge like lighting, printing and photography.”

A special ‘thank you’ award was given on the night to The Graypaul Ferrari and Maserati Birmingham team who have raised more than £42,000 for the foundation over the last six years.

An added surprise on the evening was a donation to The Teenage Cancer Trust.

Grace and Charlotte from the team were special guests at the ball and were “totally blown away” when the foundation presented them with a cheque for £25,000 to fund their new initiative of having a nurse that covers Warwickshire enabling treatment for young adults with cancer at home.

The foundation also supported Warwick teenager Jack Oliver recently.

Jack had been fundraising with his mother Valerie for the past seven months so that he could go on an educational trip to Uganda next year with charity Camps International.

Jack was £700 off his target when Valerie received a call from the trustees to announce that they wanted to help and donated the final amount so that he can now go on the trip.

The trustees were inspired by Jack’s own determination and his presentations at his fundraising events.

Jane said: “He has worked so hard to get as far as he’s got to with his fundraising so it’s an absolute delight to be able to help in some way.

www.matdavisfoundation.org