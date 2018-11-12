Former Warwickshire Police HQ in Leek Wootton will be sold off

Warwickshire Police's old headquarters at Woodcote House in Leek Wootton will be put up for sale.

The Grade-II listed building and its surrounding grounds had been used by Warwickshire Police since 1949.

Much of the services at the site were moved to Leamington when the Warwickshire Justice Centre opened in 2010, although a communications centre was still based there.

But the site is set to be sold completely so that it can be developed for housing. 115 homes have been earmarked for the site as part of Warwick District Council's Local Plan, which was adopted last year.

The allocation of 115 new homes includes the conversion of Woodcote House into 12 apartments.

No planning application to develop the site has come forward yet.

The money raised by the sale will be used in further police budgets, Warwickshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said.

He added: "There will obviously be an element of sadness in leaving Leek Wootton which has been home to Warwickshire Police since 1949, but the reality is that it no longer meets the needs of a modern police force.

"It is costly to maintain and doesn’t provide the modern facilities that our officers, staff and volunteers deserve, nor would it be easy or cost-effective to redevelop for policing purposes.

“In marketing the site for sale I am keen to find the right buyer to achieve the maximum value for the taxpayer.

"The funds this sale will raise will be of considerable benefit to the budgets of Warwickshire Police for many years to come, helping to strengthen our capital reserves, provide funding for future estates development and allow me to prioritise more funding for frontline policing.”

Three main areas of the Leek Wootton site are allocated for development: the main former HQ complex and Woodcote House itself, the grassed area fronting Woodcote Lane, and the former tennis courts.

Much of the staff based at Leek Wootton will be moved to the multi-million pound new control room at Stuart Ross House in Warwick Technology Park.

Warwickshire Police’s Chief Constable Martin Jelley said: “Leek Wootton has been part of Warwickshire’s Police history for many years and I understand there will be officers and staff sad to see our former headquarters up for sale.

"However, our focus is firmly on our current and future requirements, both for policing and the communities we protect.

"With this in mind it was clear to see that Leek Wootton, without considerable investment, did not meet these requirements."