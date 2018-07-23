Former Warwick School pupil to play town legend in new show at Warwick Castle

A former Warwick School pupil is set to play the part of the town’s legend – Guy of Warwick – in a new summer show at Warwick Castle.

This August the Castle will be bringing their summer spectacle Dragon Slayer to life with the premier taking place on August 3.

Guy of Warwick will be played by Warwickshire-based expert horseman and professional actor, Karl Ude-Martinez whose team of professional horseman, jousters, stunt riders and actors is based at Guy’s Cliffe, the area named after the man Karl will depict in Dragon Slayer.

Karl attended Warwick School and played in Guy’s Cave - where the legendary knight became a hermit - just to the north of Warwick, and several of his fellow knights also grew up locally.

He now leads The Knights of Middle England and KOME Entertainment, an internationally-renowned jousting and stunt display team.

Karl said: “When I was growing up few local people knew much about Guy of Warwick and I felt frustrated that he didn’t enjoy the same standing as other legends such as King Arthur and Robin Hood.

“For centuries, he’s languished on the sidelines of English folklore and now we have the opportunity to fly his flag high and ensure people recognise him.

“The fact that I grew up at the wonderful Guys Cliffe, where my horses and team are based, and my family have been here for over 50 years - this is a dream come true - being a local “guy” and running a Warwickshire-based business, it’s a source of great pride to me that we’re finally able to tell Guy’s story and that as an actor I can bring his legend back to life for people to enjoy his epic story.”

Dragon Slayer is the first evening entertainment show created by Warwick Castle featuring live action, pyrotechnics and animation as it tells the tale of Guy of Warwick’s journey.

Karl said: “Guy famously battled mythical creatures including a giant cow to win the heart of Felice, the Earl of Warwick’s daughter, and our performance follows him across Europe on his love quest.

“Our show kickstarts at sunset with an epic joust and sword-fight in our custom-built arena, before we make a torchlit procession to Warwick Castle’s main courtyard where the walls come to life to continue Guy’s tale in the most fitting of settings.”

Dragon Slayer premiers on Friday August 3 and there will be eight performances throughout August.

Show tickets start from £15 per person, with upgraded tickets featuring dining, early access and other VIP features also available.

For more information click here