Former Warwick man jailed for historic sexual assaults

A former Warwick man who claimed two women were making up allegations that he had carried out historic sex assaults has been given consecutive prison terms.

Terence Mander had been found guilty following a trial at Warwick Crown Court.

Following an adjournment for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, Mander (71) now of Livery Street, Leamington, was jailed for a total of nine years.

At the resumed hearing, Anthony Bell, defending, said Mander had ‘no convictions either before or since these offences.’

He had been remanded in custody following his conviction, and was finding the prison environment ‘completely alien to him.’

Jailing Mander, and ordering him to register as a sex offender for life, Judge de Bertodano told him: “You took away the childhoods of these two little girls, and you blighted their adult lives. No-one can give that back to them, I can only pass a sentence which I hope will give them some conclusion and closure.

“I make no reduction in sentence for the fact that this happened many years ago. You have had your freedom in that time,” she added.