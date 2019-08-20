Former rugby star Ben Cohen and Strictly Come Dancing's Kristina Rihanoff to join meal-packing event in Warwick

A well-being company in Warwick is appealing for volunteers for its annual meal-packing event to help people in need.

Forever Living, which is based at Longbridge Manor, will be holding the event on August 31 in support of ‘Rise Against Hunger’ in the hopes of packing 150,000 meals.

On a global scale Forever Living as a company is currently on track to reach its 5 million meals by the end of the year.

Forever Living ambassadors, former rugby player Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff who was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, will be joining volunteers at the event.

Kristina will be hosting two dance classes, one for children and one for the whole family and Ben will be taking part in the meal-packing.

This will also be a family event with a children’s area with face-painting, a glitter artist, bouncy castle and refreshment stalls.

Those who would like to pack meals can choose from two shifts (9.30am and 12.30pm)which will each around two hours, which also includes training.

A spokesperson from Forever Living said: “It’s a wonderful uplifting day - music plays and a gong is struck each time a case of meals is packed.

“For anyone wishing to come along it’s free to attend but we do need the help of volunteers to pack the meals and we are asking for a £10 donation from our meal-packers which goes some way to cover the cost of the food.”

For more information or to sign-up for the meal-packing contact Sam Downes on 01926 626628 or email: samdownes@flp.ltd