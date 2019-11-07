Former make-up artist prepares to officially open home and interior store in Leamington

A former professional make-up artist, whose work took her all over the world preparing stars for catwalks and red carpet events, will be officially opening of her new luxury furnishings boutique in Leamington.

Jools Cardozo created looks for leading fashion and beauty brands and her work has appeared in many magazines and she was also a frequent face at award ceremonies, celebrity events and London Fashion Week.

Jools Cardozo will be celebrating the official opening of her boutique today (Thursday). Photo submitted.

Now she has turned her attention to her business.

Farringdon and Forbes Home opened in Leamington last month but celebrates its' official launch with a party today (Thursday).

The store in Regent Street recently relocated to the town from Stratford bringing a mix of furniture and furnishings from vases and ornamental lamps to trinkets and wall hangings.

"The boutique is really just a capsule collection of the services I can provide," she said. "We sell some beautiful pieces but we also provide a product sourcing service and interior home styling whether it be simply one room or a whole house.

"In my former life I worked as a professional make-up artist I believed that make-up and trends should be accessible to all, bringing current looks from the catwalk to everyday women, now I love to use those same artistic skills in bringing interior design trends to our customers and helping them have the home of their dreams.

"Previously we have been based in Birmingham and Stanford but already Leamington feels like home."

The store, which stocks lots of bespoke products alongside established brands, is combining the launch with the start of the festive Christmas shopping season.

Today's launch from 6pm until 8pm sees Jools join forces with neighbouring business Whitewall Galleries for fizz and shopping discounts.

There will then be the chance to continue the evening with some networking over festive canapés and fizz at Gusto.

Guests wanting to confirm their attendance should email Lisa at preparedpr@icloud.com