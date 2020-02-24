Former Leamington FC player teams up with club again to hold mental health awareness event

A former Leamington FC player turned wellbeing coach has teamed up with the club and its main sponsors BPS to hold a mental health awareness evening aimed at men.

Jon Burgess has also brought in mental health champion Dean Worrell for the free event taking place at Leamington Football Club in Harbury Lane on Wednesday March 4 from 7.30pm.

The evening will help men understand the importance of taking care of their mental health, while raising money for The Myton Hospices.

Suicide represents the largest cause of death for men under the age of 50 years old.

In 2017 5,821 suicides were recorded in Great Britain.

Of these, 75 per cent were males.

Jon said: "I really believe that now is a very important time for men to start talking about their mental health and supporting each other.

"Our intention is to help give men the strength and courage to speak out and to educate them on how they can take better care of themselves.

"To have such a valuable event whilst raising money for such an important local charity like Myton Hospice will make it a great evening."

Jon is raising money for Myton Hospice by completing a trek to Machu Picchu in Peru.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jon-burgess4