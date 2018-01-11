Former Indian restaurant in Kenilworth will become student flats with 23 bedrooms

A former Indian restaurant in Kenilworth will be converted into student accommodation after councillors gave the plans the go-ahead.

The old Zaika Lounge, on the corner of Warwick Road and Clarendon Road, will be converted into six flats with 23 bedrooms across four floors. It will also have eight car parking spaces for residents.

Warwick District Council’s planning committee approved the plans at a meeting on Wednesday January 10, despite objections from Kenilworth Town Council.

Cllr George Illingworth spoke on behalf of Kenilworth Town Council before the plan, and criticised the parking provision associated with the building.

In their objection, the town council said the building should have at least 12 spaces. Town clerk Maggie Field added: “They considered car parking to be inadequate for such a building outside the town centre, and noted the absence of on street parking in this vicinity.

“Members noted that Kenilworth tends to attract postgraduate students, who were more likely to have cars.”

Although the plans were voted through, the committee were not completely convinced by the parking provision.

The district council said it would talk with Warwickshire County Council’s highways department to see how the parked cars could drive out of the car park in a forward gear more easily.

This approved version of the plan is actually a revised version of a plan submitted earlier in 2017.

Only five parking spaces for students in 27 bedrooms were going to be built originally.