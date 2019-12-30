Former clothing shop building in South Leamington has been transformed with an impressive result

Work to renovate a Leamington Old Town building which was once home to the popular clothing shops Chez Rama and Chez Krishna has now been completed with an impressive result.

Chez Rama has moved across the road in Clemens Street and is continuing to operate and its former site has now been transformed into two shop units with apartments above and a further extension to the rear of the site.

The development in Clemens Street.

Virtually the whole building had to be demolished and rebuilt as it was beyond repair.

It was purchased by Raj and Yuvraj Chohan of Golden Key letting and management services currently based across the road.

They took responsibility for overseeing the development.

The wall with the iconic mural of two women has been kept and will be touched up.

Raj and Yuvraj will open an office in one of the new units on Friday January 3 at 10am with the Brunswick Ward's Green Party councillor Janet Alty cutting the ribbon as a supporter of the restoration project.

The couple's plan is to let units out as serviced apartments for visitors and other short term lets.

They said: "As the building is only a few yards from the station, and near the main bus stop on Victoria Terrace, we feel sure it will be a most attractive venture.

"On the ground floor, one shop has already opened - Skin Haven @ Beautique - and it is looking extremely smart and attractive."

Those who wish to attend the opening event, which will include coffee and samosas, should confirm their attendance by calling 07458 301218.