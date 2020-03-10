Football fan writes second book covering 'great' non-league teams and 'fantastic' players in Leamington and Warwick

Football fan Ed Blackaby has reaffirmed his passion for remembering the sport at its lower levels by publishing his second book covering teams and players from in and around Leamington and Warwick.

Leamington FC fan Ed, who lives in Nuneaton, published Windmill Heroes in April last year.

Westlea Wanderers celebrating winning the 1974 Cancer Cup ( courtesy of Dave Garratt)

And he has followed up the book, which he described as 'a celebration of football in the town', with a sequel which he has expanded his coverage to other teams in the Leamington and Warwick area.

Ed said: "I took an interest in Westlea Wanderers and in particular, the side from the early 1970s.

"This team was the greatest ever Sunday League team from Leamington.

"The club was formed in 1965 by a few mates and is still going strong.

"Many of these lads had played with each other for Oken High School [ now Myton school] the team included Mick Coop who went onto play for Coventry City.

Mick Coop's teammates at Oken were Ian Walker and Dennis Farr, both Ian and Dennis were founder members of Westlea Wanderers. Whilst Mick became a successful professional footballer, Ian and Dennis both spent time at Coventry City but unfortunately, injuries prevented both from turning professional.

"Ian has been described as 'the Bobby Moore of Leamington', a class player and captain.

"Dennis was a fantastic striker who was one of the best in local football.

"I am sure that both would have emulated Mick and would have been great players for the Sky Blues.

The 1960s and 1970s was a golden age for Sunday League football in Leamington.

"There were great teams like Westlea Wanderers, Winsams and Whittle Wanderers and fantastic local players like Cliff Morby, Ian Montgomery and Duncan Gardner who all played at a very good standard of non-league football.

"It is an era which should be celebrated and remembered.

"I also wanted to cover AP Leamington's great youth team from the 1980s, Racing Club Warwick's championship team of the 1987/88 season, Kenilworth football over the years and works teams in Leamington and Warwick.

"I had a foundation for the book and it has expanded to include more 100 years of football history from Leamington Town FC in the 1920s right up to the present era.

"Many former players, fans and people involved with local football have helped me with the book sharing football memories.

"I have gained many friends I am very grateful to everyone who has helped me."

Both Windmill Heroes and Windmill Heroes 2 are available in paperback on Amazon.