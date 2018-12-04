Food blogger Kate Ovens demolishes 50oz burger at Leamington restaurant

One of Britain's favourite food bloggers has conquered one of her toughest eating challenges yet at a Leamington burger restaurant.

Super eater Kate Ovens polished off Libertine Burger in Warwick Street's whopping 50oz burger in just 22 minutes - despite it being the size of around 12 quarter-pounders.

The two-foot feast was made up of a massive NINE beef patties and nine slices of cheese between a mostly redundant bun, covered in gherkins and a portion of thick fries.

Kate, who has gathered millions of fans from all over the world with her eating endeavours, took on her latest challenge at Libertine Burger.

The 24-year-old polished off the giant cheeseburger and fries last week, and reckons it might have been the biggest burger challenge she's ever conquered - not least because it was an estimated 9,000 calories.

Kate said: "I love burgers, so this challenge was an absolute delight.

Food blogger Kate Ovens with the 50oz burger at Libertine Burger in Leamington.

"The burger was freshly cooked, seasoned well and really juicy, and the cheese and bun were the best.

"Normally I'm not the biggest fan of gherkins, and try to avoid them where I can.

"But the pickles were just right and this time they helped, by sometimes changing up the flavour of the burger.

"I really like them in this burger.

Food blogger Kate Ovens with finishes eating the 50oz burger at Libertine Burger in Leamington.

"Everything was wonderful - there was just a lot of it.

"The chips almost did me in, but I managed to get there in the end."

Kate took on the challenge after meeting the owner of the award-winning restaurant at the National Burger Wards - who was delighted to create the challenge especially for her.

While Kate's giant stack is not on the menu, it could be created by adding an additional eight patties to their standard No. 1 cheeseburger.

The massive meal stood about 24 inches tall and weighed around 50oz - just over 3lbs.

Including the fries, Kate's dinner contained an estimated 9,000 calories, and needed to be served on a platter.

She added: "I am wrong in my opinion that every burger is improved with the addition of bacon."

Kate, from Kennington, south London, said: "I love these places - independent burger restaurants are doing absolutely amazing things with food.

"The staff were very lovely people, and the only thing more incredible than the atmosphere was the food.

"When I arrived, people were actually waiting outside Libertine Burger for it to open - that's how popular this place is, and it's easy to see why."

University of Newcastle graduate Kate has taken on a number of other burger challenges before, but reckons this might well have been her tallest.

Kate added: "I do a lot of burger challenges, but that's mostly because I'm a big fan of burgers.

"I think this tower of burgers was probably the tallest I've ever managed to finish."

Kate has more than 160,000 subscribers on her 'Kate Ovens' Facebook page and her eating challenges videos regularly rack-up millions of views.