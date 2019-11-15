Flood warnings are still in place around the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area

Flood warnings remain in place in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area today (Friday) after yesterday's heavy rain.
Drivers are advised to drive carefully - the following flood warnings were issues last night and still remain this morning:
River Avon at Warwick
Finham Brook at Kenilworth
River Leam at Marton
River Avon at Bubbenhall
River Leam at Leamington
River Leam at Eathorpe, Huningham and Offchurch
River Avon at Barford, Hampton Lucy, Alveston and Tiddington
We will keep you updated - send any information and photos to phil.hibble@jpimedia.co.uk