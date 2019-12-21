Flood alerts in place across Warwickshire after heavy rainfall

Flood warnings have been issued today (Saturday) in Warwickshire after heavy rainfall.

While there are flood alerts along the River Leam and River Avon - affecting Leamington, Warwick, Rugby and the surrounding areas - there is one flood warning (the next level up) on the River Leam at Eathorpe, Huningham and Offchurch.

Newbold Comyn this morning (Saturday) from the Radford Road side. Kristy Ward, who took the photo, said: "It was really flowing and rising fast."

The warning is still in place this afternoon but the Environment Agency hope the levels will now start to fall.

The photo attached to this article shows the water levels at Newbolf Coymn in Leamington, taken this morning by Kristy Ward.

The Environment Agency said: "River levels have continued to rise at the Eathorpe river gauge as a result of the heavy rainfall yesterday.

"Consequently, flooding of property is still possible. No further heavy rainfall is forecast only showers over the weekend."

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses."