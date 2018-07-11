Flight themed Cubbington Fun Day was soaring success

Cubbington Fun Day welcomed its biggest crowd yet thanks to a fly past by an aircraft from a bygone era.

A highlight of the event was when an RAF Dakota flew over on its Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Photo courtesy of Sally Ellis

This was accompanied by a commentary from Paul Freestone of Aeros who is a former Dakota pilot.

Royal Spa Brass started the day with classical flight-themed tunes and the surprise inclusion of a life-size replica Spitfire provided a photograph opportunity for visitors.

Vintage and classic cars graced the field and a 1,200 horse power drag racer got a lot of attention when it was fired up.

Stalls offering many varied treats and products lined the running track and children were entertained by the bouncy castles.

The tug-of-war was won by the Queens Head team who snatced victory out of the hands of the Church Terrace Tuggers after a close match.

The organisers have thanked the Cubbington Freeholders, Widgit Software, Element Tree Care all all those who sponsored the Spitfire, all those who attended and took part in the events and all those who took many months planning the day.

All profits from the event will go to the Cliff Cleaver Community Pavilion Fund.

Photo courtesy of Sally Ellis.