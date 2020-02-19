Five-year plan for Warwickshire set out by county council includes aims to tackle climate change and to help the most vulnerable children and adults

Warwickshire County Council has set out a five-year plan to make the area "sutainable and the best it can be for now and future generations".

The plan was approved at the same meeting yesterday (Tuesday February 18) in which the authority also set out its budget for 2020-21.

The Council Plan provides the framework for the authority work over the next five years, and sets out the Council’s vision “to make Warwickshire the best it can be, sustainable now and for future generations”.

The plan to achieve this vision is driven by two overarching priorities.

The first is for Warwickshire’s communities and individuals to be supported to be safe, healthy and independent to help the most vulnerable children and adults.

The second is for Warwickshire’s economy to be vibrant and supported by the right jobs, training, skills and infrastructure. This will support communities and businesses to develop skills, attract investment, maintain the county’s transport network and enable young people to access a place in a high-quality educational setting.

The Council Plan also reflects the authority's plans to respond to the climate change emergency it declared in 2019 and emphasises its commitment to make the best use of its resources in delivering its two priorities.

The Council Plan 2020-2025 was co-produced with Warwickshire’s residents.

Public engagement lead to an unprecedented 7,000 responses through roadshows, an online questionnaire and other methods with responses analysed and incorporated into the Plan.

Prevention and early intervention are at the heart of the Plan, promoting working with communities and building on the strengths of individuals and communities.

The council also approved the five-year medium-term financial strategy and budget for 2020-21, including a rise of 3.99 per cent in council tax, with a 2 per cent levy ringfenced for adult social care, supplemented by a 1.99 per cent rise in council tax.

This equates to £1.10 a week extra for a Band D property.