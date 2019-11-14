Five people submit nominations for the Kenilworth and Southam seat in parliament

Five people have submitted nominations for the Kenilworth and Southam seat in parliament for the upcoming general election due on Thursday December 12.

The following people submitted a nomination through their perspective seat in parliament.

- Richard Guy Dickson for the Liberal Democrat candidate Party

- Alison Jane Firth for the Green Party

- Nicholas Robert 'Blunderbuss' Green for the Official Monster Raving Looney Party

- Anthony James Tucker for the Labour Party candidate

- Jeremy Paul Wright for the Conservative Party