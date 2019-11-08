FIVE OF THE BEST: Your guide to events in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area

Your guide to events you must not miss from November 9-13

MUSIC

Swing that Music, Loft Theatre, Leamington, November 10, 7.30pm

Down for the Count are a mini big band who bring the sounds of the Swing Era back to life. Since bursting onto the scene at Twinwood Festival in 2013, they have earned themselves a reputation as one of the best swing bands in the UK. In the last year alone they have sold out Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and the opening night of The London Jazz Festival, and are regularly to be heard on BBC radio.

Now they are bringing the sounds of the Swing Era to the stage of the Loft Theatre, for one night only. But they promise that this is no mere nostalgia trip. The band’s instrumentalists and vocalists perform classic tunes from the likes of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong and Glen Miller in their own unmistakable style - breathing new life into the best vintage music.

Details: lofttheatrecompany.com



TALKS

TEDxLeamingtonSpa, Leamington Spa College, Warwick New Road, November 9

Experts from a range of fields head to Leamington this weekend to share their knowledge and inspire their audiences. Speakers include ‘curve model’ Felicity Hayward, subversive street artist Foka Wolf, Star Wars droid builder and operator Lee Towersey and foraging expert Emma Gunn. There will also be music from Bobby Friction, Alfie Amadeus, Levi Washington and Ellie Gowers.

Details: tedxleamingtonspa.com

MUSIC

Back To The Roots: The Beginnings of Fairport, Eathorpe Village Hall, November 9, 7.30pm

A new series of events at the village hall begins with Ashley Hutchings MBE, the founder of British folk rock band Fairport Convention, performing his spoken word and song tribute The Beginnings of Fairport. Accompanied by singer songwriter Becky Mills they will explore the sights and sounds of the 60s that influenced the legendary band. Committee chairman David Wray said: “We are delighted our new concert series will start with one of the folk world’s most renowned artists. He has been a huge musical influence throughout his long career, and The Beginnings of Fairport offers a glimpse into what it was like at the very start.”

Details: w2hen.info/Backtothe Rootsmusic season1

MUSIC

The Story of Neil Diamond, Spa Centre, Leamington, November 13

Brooklyn Creed and The Salvation Band salute the legendary singer-songwriter in Leamington next week. “We try to recreate the energy and fun of a Neil Diamond live show,” says Brooklyn. “We can guarantee that audiences will be on their feet singing along.”

Details: helloagain.show



MUSIC

Musica Secreta, St Mary’s Church, Warwick, November 12

Musica Secreta is among the UK’s premier female-voice early music choirs. The concert features a major new discovery from manuscripts found in Florence, the complete setting of the Lamen-tations of Jeremiah for Good Friday by Antoine Brumel. The rest of the programme includes gems by his contemporaries, Josquin des Prez, Jean Mouton and Loyset Compère, as well as some Gregorian chant. The eight professional singers will be joined by Alison Kinder on bass viol.

Details: royalspacentreand townhall.co.uk

