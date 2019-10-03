Five charged after Southam burglary

Five people have been charged after a burglary in Southam.

Police investigating a burglary at Tesco Petrol Station in Southam, which happened at 11.48pm on Tuesday (October 1) have charged five males.

Those charged include:

20 year old Chance Gill from Evesham Road, Cleeve Prior,

19 year old Lee Morgan of Barbridge Road, Cheltenham

20 year old Morgan Spiers of no fixed address, Leamington

a 15 year old male and a 17 year old male both from Cheltenham

They have all been charged with a burglary other than dwelling – theft, two charges of possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, and two charges of handling stolen goods.

Morgan Spiers, Lee Morgan and the 15 year old male were also charged with possession of a controlled Class B drug believed to be cannabis.

They have been remanded in custody to appear before Coventry Magistrates on today (October 3).