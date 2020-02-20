Fitzpatrick’s fighter Virk catches the eye of England Boxing

England Boxing have invited Fitzpatrick’s boxer Priya Virk to the National Institute of Sport in Sheffield to participate in their Aspire programme.

The programme aims to give aspiring talents a chance to train with the England coaches at the facility which is used by many of the country’s top fighters, including heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua.

Virk has also impressed as part of the Midlands-based Fight Like A Girl (FLAG) squad, with her improvement earning her the invite.

Virk’s development at the Gudwara-based Fitzpatrick’s is being guided by club coaches Derek Fitzpatrick and Deep Liddar.

And Fitzpatrick says the invite is a real fillip for everyone involved with the club.

“This has come as a great boost for all at the club,” said Fitzpatrick, “And shows we are heading in the right direction.”

“We currently have a great crop of boxers and it’s great others are seeing the hard work we all put in.”