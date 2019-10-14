Fitzpatrick’s boxer Leahy impresses on his return after lengthy spell on the sidelines

Saturday marked the return to action of both Fitzpatrick’s Boxing Gym and Sean Leahy.

Leahy has suffered an illness and injury-blighted 1 18 months after last taking to the ring to win a silver medal at the Haringey Box Cup in 2018.

However, there were no signs of ring-rust as he claimed a unanimous win against home fighter George Johnson from the Far Cotton Gym.

In his senior debut and boxing for the first time without a headguard, it was a big test for Leahy who was giving away age, weight and experience to the accomplished 37-bout Johnson.

The first round was the closest of the three with both men trying to establish their authority for what many observers described as the fight of the night.

In the second, Leahy settled and found his rhythm before pulling away in the third to seal his comeback victory, much to the delight of coach Deep Liddar.

“Last year was a bad one for Sean, missing a entire season,” said Liddar.

“But we had to build him back up to strength and fitness and the longer it took we knew the better he’d be.

“We are now looking to show the improvements, keeping him and gym-mates busy.”