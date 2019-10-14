Fish and chip shop burgled in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police have launched an appeal for information into the burglary of a fish and chip shop in Kenilworth.

Offenders caused unknown damage entering the building and once inside opened a locked office.

Police

During the break-in offenders stole a locked box of cash, a till from the staff area, a tip jar and a pair of Beats wireless headphones.

The burglary occurred at the fish and chip shop on Whitemoor Road between 10pm on Saturday October 12 and 10am on Sunday October 13.



No description of offenders is currently available, but a CCTV review has yet to be completed in wider area.



Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 197 of October 13.



Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police are also looking for information into the theft of a motorcycle parked in Alpine Court off Lower Ladyes Hill in Kenilworth.

The theft occurred between 1.30 and 6pm on Sunday October 13 when offenders stole a Honda motorcycle.

Anyone with information about the motorcycle theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 317 of October 13.