First pubs and restaurants announced for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park event in Warwick

The first pubs and restaurants have been announced for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park event in Warwick.

Tom Kerridge and his chef friends will be bringing tasty dishes and live music to eight locations across the UK, including Warwick.

Pub in the Park will be returning to Warwick in June. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

As well as presenting some of the biggest names in food and music the festival also supports and celebrates local restaurants.

At each venue, there’ll be Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurants serving tasting dishes showing their signature style. There will also be chef demonstrations and stalls.

With more restaurants this year than ever before, the line-up is looking bigger and better with some stunning pubs and restaurants including Kerridge’s two Michelin-starred The Hand and Flowers and Michelin-starred The Coach.

Warwick's Park in the Park festival will take place in St Nicolas Park from June 5 to June 7.

Pub in the Park in Warwick 2019. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

A new addition to this year's event will be The Star and Garter from Leamington.

Kenilworth's very own Michelin-starred restaurant The Cross will also be returning to the festival in St Nicholas Park.

Here is the line-up for the pop-up up for the Warwick event so far:

The Hand and Flowers

Adam Bennett, chef director at The Cross in Kenilworth with Tom Kerridge at The Cross.

Atul Kochhar’s Sindhu

The Churchill Arms

Cross at Kenilworth

Café Murano

The Star Inn

Purnell’s

The Star and Garter

The Mariners Public House

Salt

For pre-sale tickets and line-up information join the Pub in the Park newsletter by going to http://pubintheparkuk.com

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on February 5 and general release is February 7.