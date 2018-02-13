First Kenilworth Community in Action event well attended

Kenilworth’s residents turned out in high numbers to attend the town's first ever Community in Action event last weekend.

Held at Kenilworth Methodist Church on Saturday February 10, 36 different groups set up stalls and spoke to the hundreds of attendees about the work they are involved in.

The event was well attended

Town councillor Richard Dickson said the stalls were ‘busy all the time’ with ‘lots of chatter’.

Even more people turned up at 2pm when Warwickshire County Council’s joint managing director Monica Fogarty spoke about Kenilworth Station, and revealed its opening date of Monday February 26.