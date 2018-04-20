First horse fair of the year coming to Kenilworth next week

The first horse fair of the year is coming to Kenilworth next week - and residents have been warned about the amount of traffic.

The town’s roads are expected to be exceptionally busy on Saturday April 28 and even more so on Sunday 29 April due to the fair, which is held three times a year on land off Thickthorn Island.

A police officer at a previous horse fair

Pete Cutts, safer communities manager at Warwick District Council said: “The April Horse Fair is usually the busiest of the three fairs. There will be a Traffic Management Plan in place on the Sunday, however residents and visitors can expect delays."

The horse fair in July saw several incidents of antisocial behaviour and certain incidents of minor criminal damage.

Referring to this, Pete added: “Following problems at the July 2017 event we have liaised with the organisers, and as well as additional police patrols during the day there will be enhanced policing on both Friday and Saturday nights.

"There will also be advice notes on how to report problems and nuisance diaries will be will be issued to businesses and residents.”

The horse fair tends to be held three times a year - in April, July and September. It is held on private land, meaning Warwick District Council cannot stop the event.