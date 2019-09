Firefighters were called out to tackle a Porsche on fire near a major roundabout in Warwick.

Ar around 10.50am this morning (Monday) a crew from Gaydon fire station were sent to the scene of the fire on the Longbridge roundabout.

When crews arrived they found the car well alight.

They then used a hose reel and misting lance, as well as a breathing apparatus set and clan lukas spreaders to ensure there was no chance of reignition.

Police also attended the scene for traffic management.