Firefighters rescue woman trapped in car after crash in Lapworth

Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in a car after a crash in Lapworth.

Warwickshire Fire Service were alerted to a road traffic collision on Irelands Lane at 10.46pm on Sunday April 1.

The fire service was alerted because someone was trapped in a car.

Two crews were sent to the scene; one from Henley In Arden and another from Stratford.

On their arrival the crews found that there was one car off the road with a woman physically trapped inside.

The firefighters used small gear and stabilisation equipment to release the casualty.

Police and an ambulance crew also attended the scene.