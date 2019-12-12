Firefighters rescue man trapped in an overturned car near Southam - and they have a warning for all motorists

Firefighters are warning motorists to make sure they drive according to the conditions on the road after a man was left trapped when his car overturned.

At 10.23pm last night, December 11, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue were called out to a report of a road traffic collision on Napton Road.

Photo: Southam Fire Station, Facebook.

Firefighters found a man trapped in an overturned car.

A spokesperson for Southam Fire Station said: "One male occupant suffered what appeared to be minor injuries, but the same cannot be said about his car.

"It is very icy out there, and extremely treacherous on untreated roads.

"Please drive carefully, respecting the prevailing weather conditions."