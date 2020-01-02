Firefighters from Kenilworth Fire Station responded to 20 building fires in 2019

The Kenilworth Fire Station has released statistics from their service to the area for the 12 months of 2019.

The Warwickshire Fire and Rescue firefighters from Kenilworth provided 41,000 hours worth of cover, and attended hundreds of hours worth of training courses and exercises.

During the summer months fire fighters attended numerous small fires like this one on Crackley Lane.

Officials with the Kenilworth Fire Station said on social media: "We have held numerous community events, a car wash plus Santa's grotto, raising over £2,500 for charity."

In October the station celebrated 40 years service for firefighter Malcolm Gunter given to the community.

Kenilworth Fire Station hosted the selection tests for more than 200 firefighter applicants, for both whole-time and on-call roles.

Officials with the fire station said: "We have welcomed a new firefighter to the station in the last few weeks, Jonathan Longfield has now attended his first three incidents."

Firefighters from Kenilworth Fire Station attended a fire in a garage workshop in Leamington on January 20, 2019. Crews from Leamington and Southam also attended.

Firefighters from the Kenilworth Fire Station responded to the following incidents:

- 241 emergency incidents

- 20 building fires

- 7 vehicle fires

In October firefighters provided a guard of honor to firefighter Andy Hickman on his wedding day.

- 26 outside fires

- 19 road traffic collisions

- 26 special service calls

- 80 automatic fire alarms

In December the station welcomed their newest recruit firefighter Jonathan Longfield to the crew. He now begins three years of development.

- 9 cover moves to other stations