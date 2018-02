Firefighters were called out to a shed fire in Whitnash last night (Wednesday)

At 11.35pm Warwickshire Fire Control received several 999 calls reporting a shed on fire in Avon Road.

One fire engine from Leamington was sent to the scene.

Once the crews were at the scene a message was received stating there were two garden sheds on fire in the garden of a property.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel, drag forks and small gear.