Firefighters called to outbuilding fire in Whitnash

Firefighters were called out to a fire at an outbuilding in Whitnash yesterday (Monday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received the first of four 999 calls at 3.15pm reporting a fire on Golf Lane in Whitnash.

Two fire engines from Leamington were sent to the scene.

On arrival the crews found that the incident involved an outbuilding that was well alight.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel and requested the attendance of the electricity board to make the electrics to the building safe as they were involved in fire.