Firefighters have been called out to a fire in Harbury Lane in the Heathcote area this morning (Friday).

Currently two fire crews from Leamington are on the scene.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: “There is a lorry on fire in Harbury Lane in Heathcote.

“We have two crews in attendance from Leamington and they have got the fire under control.

“There is a lot of smoke and it is an ongoing incident.”