Firefighters were called to a Kenilworth shop this lunchtime (Friday) due to smoke being seen at the premises.

Crews from Kenilworth and Leamington were sent to a shop on Warwick Road at around 1.10pm.

On arrival, they discovered a burnt out fridge motor was the source of the smoke.

Crews isolated the fridge and left the manager with advice to have the appliance checked by an electrician.