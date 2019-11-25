Firefighters called to fire started 'deliberately' at refurbished playground in Heathcote

Firefighters were called to a fire at a playground area in Heathcote in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

The firefighters were called out around 3.20am to the Othello Avenue play area.

Firefighters were called to the scene.

One fire engine was sent to the scene to put the fire out.

The playground is one of the areas that has recently been refurbished by Warwick District Council.

The council has said that the fire appear to have been started deliberately.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: "Warwick District Council was sad and disappointed to find out that a fire appears to have been deliberately started in the Othello Avenue Play area.

"Council officers visited the site this morning and thankfully there is no discernible damage to the play equipment."