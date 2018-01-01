Firefighters called to fire at shop in Leamington

Firefighters have been sent to the scene of a fire at a shop in Leamington this afternoon (Monday).

An emergency call was made at 2.45pm this afternoon reporting smoke coming from the ground floor of a three story building on Warwick Street.

Four fire crews were sent to the property which is used as a barbers.

Crews used a hose reel and a covering jet whilst wearing breathing apparatus.

Ladders and thermal image camera were also in use along with a specialist fan to remove smoke from the premises.

The fire appears to have started in the laundry area of the building but this has not yet been confirmed.