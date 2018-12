Firefighers called out to a car fire in Leamington this afternoon (Friday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service fire control received the first of eight 999 calls at 12.05pm reporting a car fire in the car park on Chandos Street.

One fire engine was Leamington station was sent to the scene.

One firefighter wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the car which was well alight on the crews arrival.