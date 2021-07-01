Firefighters called to Asda's petrol station in Leamington after reports of smoke

Firefighters are dealing with a fire at Asda's petrol station in Sydenham.

Firefighters were called to Asda's petrol station in Sydenham after reports of a fire.

It is not thought to be serious but the petrol station has been coned off and people are being advised to stay clear.

Two fire engines are currently at the scene (6pm) after a smoke was seen pouring out of the area.

The supermarket is still open.