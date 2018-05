Firefighters were called out to a bedroom fire in Leamington this morning (Sunday).

At around 3.10am Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service's control room received a 999 call reporting a fire in a bedroom in Hill Street.

Two fire engines from Leamington Fire Station were sent to the scene.

On arrival the crews confirmed that the fire was located in a bedroom and extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, a covering jet and a hose reel jet.