Firefighters were called out to an incident in Warwick yesterday (Wednesday).

At around 2.20pm Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call reporting smoke coming from a building in Smith Street.

Two fire engines; one from Leamington and one from Gaydon were sent to the scene.

Once the crews arrived they discovered there was an overhead projector which was overheating.

The projector was removed and Western power also attended the incident.