Firefighters are dealing with a fire at Asda's petrol station in Leamington
Smoke was seen pouring out of the area
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 6:01 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 6:06 pm
Firefighters are dealing with a fire at Asda's petrol station in Sydenham.
It is not thought to be serious but the petrol station has been coned off and people are being advised to stay clear.
Two fire engines are currently at the scene (6pm) after a smoke was seen pouring out of the area.
The store is still open.