Fire service thanks two girls for brave actions alerting Leamington family to fire at their home

Two girls have been honoured for their courageous actions to alert a Leamington family to a fire at their home.

The Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service recognised Jessica Green and Shadi Zare yesterday (Thursday February 20) for the actions to help a Leamington family at their home.

Shadi and Jessica attended fire control for the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service yesterday where they met Laura-Paige Stallard, the operator who supported the emergency call they made, and Claire Nelson who was the duty watch commander.

Area Commander Steve Langhor presented Jessica and Shadi with certificates in recognition of their prompt and brave actions.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Chief Fire Officer, Kieran Amos said: “Jessica and Shadi have been recognised by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service today for the amazing action that they took upon discovering the fire on 10th January.

“As a result of their calm and caring response, quick thinking, taking the right action in calling 999 and following the advice of fire control, it ultimately meant that the occupants of this property remained safe and well.”

Jessica Green and Shadi Zare with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service officials

The two girls were recognised for their actions from an incident which occurred as they walked along Cubbington Road, Lillington, Leamington on the evening of Friday January 10 when they discovered a garage fire and dialled 999.

As the garage was attached to a domestic property, the young women alerted the occupants, who were unaware of the fire, and entered the house to encourage and support them to evacuate.

Once the 999 call was received by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, at 6.44pm, the fire control operator maintained contact with the young women and gave the appropriate ongoing support and advice to ensure everyone was out of the property and away from the fire.

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for fire and rescue and community safety, said: “Shadi and Jessica should be very proud of themselves and the actions they took that evening to keep people safe in their community.

Jessica Green and Shadi Zare at the fire control for the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

"Along with Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service, I’d like to commend and thank them for their rapid and courageous actions.”