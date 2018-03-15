Fire safety work begins at high-rise flats in Leamington

Major work to improve fire safety features in Warwick District Council-owned high-rise blocks began this week.

The £2.5 million programme - set up in light of the Grenfell Tower disaster in London - has started at Radcliffe Gardens in Brunswick Street in Leamington.

It will include a new 60-minute fire-resistant doors for every flat and the replacement of all communal and storage cupboard doors to further increase protection from fire. The building will also get improved lighting in the communal areas.

The Radcliffe Gardens residents have chosen a new colour scheme for the walls and new flooring for their block, which will not only further improve fire safety, but will, the council’s words, ‘create a lighter and brighter feel to the public spaces’.

These improvements are being made free of charge to all private leaseholders.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for housing and property services, Cllr Peter Phillips, said: “Following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in June, we moved quickly to reassure tenants about fire-safety in our high-rise blocks.

“We also made a pledge to go much further to provide our tenants with the best possible fire-protection for their homes. The substantial improvement work we are undertaking follows consultation with the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and the building industry.”

The work at Radcliffe Gardens is due to be completed by the end of May. Work at Eden Court, Southorn Court, Ashton Court, Christine Ledger Square, Stamford Gardens and Westbrook House will take place thereafter.