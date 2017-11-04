Fire fighters tackle blaze at Leamington Shopping Park

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service attended a fire at a store at the Leamington Shopping Park in the early hours of Saturday, November 4.

At 3.41am an emergency call was received by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Emergency Control Room to a fire in a retail outlet at the Leamington Shopping Park, Tachbrook Drive, Warwick .

Four fire engines attended (two from Leamington, one from Kenilworth and one from Southam).

Fire fighters established the fire was located on the ground floor under a stairwell.

Crews extinguished the fire using a quantity of hose reels and breathing apparatus. Crews were on scene for for four hours.